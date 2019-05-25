Re: the May 22 article "Trump economy hasn't been good for everyone."
Robert Reich playas fast and loose with his numbers. Reich cherry picks the year 2015 as the best yearly wage gains under Obama, but Obama's eight year wage gains averaged 2.3% compared to Trump's year over year average of 3.4% from March, 2018 to March, 2019.
Reich says that "employers continue to sack workers willy-nilly," but unemployment is at a 50 year low of 3.6%.
Reich bewails "the soaring costs of education...housing, and health care," yet these can be attributed to government interference in the marketplace.
Although Reich says "Trump's economy isn't good for most Americans," household income was stagnant under Obama but has grown at a 4% rate under Trump.
Bottom line: Reich is just another Democratic liberal sore loser.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.