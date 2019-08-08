As predictable as the monsoon rains, until this year, the Star did an "Opinion" column telling Senators McSally (R) and Sinema (D) to act on "slowing" gun violence. The Star previously endorsed Sinema for Senate. What a disappoint she must be to them. The Star says in its column that Congress must pass current background checks legislation. But they know full well that most, if not all, recent mass shooters purchased their firearms from firearms dealers and passed background checks. The Star enumerated mass shooters' motivations such as white nationalism, antisemitism, and anti-immigrantism associating it to Pres. Trump. They conveniently did not mention any mass shooters being motivated by Islamic extremism, i.e, in Orlando, San Bernardino, Chattanooga, Ft. Hood, etc. We had an "assault weapons" ban from 1994 to 2004 with mixed results, gun violence continued via other means. Is the answer really to penalize the 99.9% of the millions of law abiding owners of semi-automatic rifles and pistols because of the actions of a few?
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.