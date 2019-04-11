AZ Star columnist Tim Steller conducted an interview with Frank Figliuzzi, a former Assistant Director of Counterintelligence at the FBI now residing in Tucson and hired as a consultant for NBC. In the interview, Figliuzzi said "I worry deeply that the public’s perception of the FBI has been tainted by our president." Guess he does not know about last years U.S Dept. of Justice's Office of Inspector General doing a scathing report of the FBI and how former FBI Director Comey had been "insubordinate." The report found that FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe had lied repeatedly to FBI Internal Affairs agents and was fired. FBI agent Peter Strzok, who also was the Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, was fired. Top FBI legal counsel James Baker resigned, as well as top FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Figliuzzi said nothing about these official's behavior at the highest echelons of the FBI. These top officials are who tainted the reputation of the FBI, not Pres. Trump!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.