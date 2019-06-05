The law no longer applies to the President and those he controls. Both the Trump foundation and the Trump University were found to be illegal.. Did anyone go to prison for them? No. Attorney General Barr refused a House subpoena. That’s against the law. IRS Commissioner Rettig and Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin refused to turn over Trump’s tax returns to the House in flat violation of the law. Now the Justice Department, after waiting till the deadline, refuses a court order to provide evidence in the Mikael Flynn case over to the judge.
If any of us commoners did any of these acts we would just be arrested. It is clear we are now in a dictatorship. Nobody in the United States should be above the law. He says he’s the best president ever so why bother to have another election
Ray OMDAHL
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.