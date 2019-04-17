Re the April 9 letter "GOP should help on road to our recovery."
The writer states “Every day that passes with this man in office makes our recovery more difficult.” Recovery from what? 1) Tax reform that positively benefits the majority of tax payers, 2) The stopping of missiles being launched over Japan by North Korea, 3) Supporting Israel, the only democratic nation in the mid-east, 4) An unprecedented economic recovery, 5) Manufacturing jobs being brought back, 6) All time lows of unemployment, especially for blacks and Hispanics, 7) NATO partners that are finally stepping up to the plate and contributing to their own defense, 8) ISIS being decimated, 9) New trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, 10) Federal criminal sentencing reform, 11) Regulatory relief, 12) Utilizing our natural resources, 13) Trying diligently to secure our southern boarder, 14) Education reform, 14) A booming economy, 15) And here might be the biggest one; The appointment of Judges who are Constitutionalists.
Yeah, right. We really need to recover from all this misery.
Bob Nichols
Northeast side
