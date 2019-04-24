Yesterday, the topic in the high school class I was monitoring was George Orwell's "1984." As I skimmed through the book, I realized that there is a remarkable similarity between the book and the Trump administration.
A writer on this page this morning claimed that Christiane Amapour, CNN, CBS, and the Daily Star were not reliable sources of information.
I beg to differ.
If you review Amapour's awards on the Wikipedia article, you'll notice that she has earned numerous awards. If the writer is getting his information from FOX "news" or talk radio, he has been "drinking the Kool-Aid," since Donald Trump is every bit as much of a cult leader as Jim Jones was.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
