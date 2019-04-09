The letter captioned "Trump was elected by a minority" is the umpteenth ill-informed letter/ commentary criticizing the Electoral. Enough already! I get it that some people would prefer that we elect our presidents by direct popular vote. But that is not the system the Founding Fathers designed. Simply put, the Electoral College is a deliberate rejection of the notion of electing the executive by popular vote in favor of recognizing the sovereignty of the states, both densely and sparsely populated.
And please stop the nonsense about Ms. Clinton "wining" the popular vote. Ms. Clinton received 65,853,762 votes while 70,815,762 votes were cast for someone else, including Mr. Trump. So this plurality margin fails the "majority" test the writer proclaims. Moreover, Ms. Clinton did not disparage the Electoral College until she lost. (BTW, I'm not a Trump supporter)
James Morrison
Foothills
