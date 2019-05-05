Re: the April 29 article "Is lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 a good idea?."
The author argues that 16 year olds shouldn't be given the right to vote based on the results of civics test scores. However, he limits his opinion only to those in the 16-18 year old category. If we were to use this criterion to determine voting eligibility, I wonder who would be eligible to vote in any age group. I even wonder if many of our state legislators would be able to get higher scores. It certainly would be a good idea to educate the population in civics, however I don't think this criterion should be used to determine voting eligibility.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.