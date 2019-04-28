Re: the April 23 article "Military vet, Mass. Rep. Moulton joins 2020 presidential race."
Another Iraq War veteran, Major/Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who serves with Seth Moulton on the Armed Services Committee, is also running for president, and she has already qualified for the June debates.
Tulsi is a strong, kind, and principled candidate who is committed to preserving and protecting the planet and her people. Her message is simple: end the senseless and costly regime change wars to save lives, suffering, and money, and put your tax dollars to work for the people of the U.S. According to the National Priorities Project, the U.S. has spent over 4.7 trillion dollars on wars since 2001, and we spend $32.08 million every hour!
Tulsi has been a strong champion for the environment, and she has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBT lobby organization in the country.
Her message of peace and prosperity resonates with level-headed people across both wings of the Democratic Party as well as across party lines.
Bonnie Vining
Northwest side
