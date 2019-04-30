Re: the April 23 article "Let's make winning candidate take both Electoral College, popular vote."
Mr. Money seeks a practical solution to an issue that is perplexing the country. With all due respect, I think the Electoral College vs. popular vote question would not persist if (1) voters had a rudimentary understanding of the origins and purpose of the Electoral College and (2) politicians who strive for an Electoral College majority would not switch to a popular vote argument upon defeat. For the record, Ms. Clinton did not win a majority of the popular vote.
Still, the problem of the two major parties putting forth unacceptable candidates is real.
James Morrison
Foothills
