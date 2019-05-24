Re: the April 30 letter "Let's be fair."
If President Trump thinks he is not getting the credit he should for the economy, he has only himself to blame. He can't give President Obama any credit for the economy being in better shape when he left then when he started. If any economic news is not helpful to President Trump he calls it fake. The news is accurate if it helps him. He gets in his own way with his tweets.
I have no problem giving President Trump credit for the economy after he took office. What I will not give him credit for is the starting line that President Obama gave him, 4.9 percent unemployment rate, 75 straight months of job growth, Dow over 19,000, that was at about 8000 when Obama started.
We should give President Obama a break and give him credit for the unemployment rate starting line he gave President Trump. President Obama earned the credit considering the state the economy was in when he started. Fair is fair.
Penny Zacharias
East side
