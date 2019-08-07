After the massacre in Walmart in El Paso, TX we're told that the scene inside was horrific and for good reasons we never see the photos that surely are taken by the police.
I'm a visual artist who is stunned, outraged, sickened and CAN picture what we aren't ever permitted to see.
Allow me this and imagine: grandpa and grandma treat their grandson and granddaughter to a quick trip to Walmart to get some supplies for a family picnic. Once inside grandpa goes to get the burger, grandma to get the pickles and mustard, the grandson to buy a squirt gun with his spending money he just was given by grandpa and the granddaughter goes after a new bathing suit with hers.
They never meet at the self checkout. They were each gunned down and died alone.
Can you live with this? Will you act on their behalf and all the others who died and for their grieving families and communities.
You decide.
Jane Leonard
Oro Valley
