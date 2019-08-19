Governor Ducey is accurate in his criticisms of the Trump administration and their plan to further marginalize and dehumanize those who seek the solace of liberty and the pursuit of happiness here in the United States of America. Ken Cuccinelli perverts a poem written by Emma Lazarus by denying to the current generation of immigrants the same regard his ancestors were afforded. His ancestors stepped onto American soil in the same condition as many current immigrant have, without a job but with hope for a better future for themselves and their families. Cuccinelli the hardliner invokes the letter of the law, easily stepping on the poor with no conscience. It is no wonder that Ducey is a governor and Cuccinelli was defeated in his run in Virginia. Our governor has a feel for the very real and human issues surrounding our immigration problem and sees more clearly where the priorities should be; recognizing the value of the immigrant as good for Arizona where Cuccinelli is blinded by his own hubris.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
