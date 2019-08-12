There currently exists a large body of scientific evidence that supports the need to warn all women who are thinking of starting a family of staying away from marijuana. The National Academy of Science reviewed the evidence and drew the conclusion that there is substantial risk of low birth weight to babies born to mothers who continued to use marijuana while pregnant. Other risk factors including a five times greater chance of suffering a miscarriage. Mothers who use this drug are more likely to experience dysfunctional labor, and anemia with all its complications. The University study that is recruiting pregnant women is wrong from the start. Federal funds should not be given to this study.
pamela mccoll
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.