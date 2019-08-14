I have always considered that a person’s actions define their character. Since taking office, Trump has continuously insulted people of color and issued racially provocative statements. He instituted a ban on Muslims, excluding his friends the Saudis. He described White Supremacists as “fine people” and has aligned himself with far-right nationalistic groups. He approved placing refugee children in cages and concentration camps along the border. Recently, Trump told 4 duly elected congresswomen to go back where they came from. Based on the aforementioned, how are the terms racist and evil not appropriate descriptions of his character?
Ed Espinoza
West side
