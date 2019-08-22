We must each make our own decisions on which risks we are willing to manage and which benefits matter most to us.
Texas is below the national adult population average for permit holders. Whether or not anyone is carrying concealed is, by definition, almost impossible to know. Carrying openly is not common.
Less than 7% of the adult population of Texas have a License To Carry a handgun (LTC). Of that 7%, not all carry daily. Of that 7%, fewer than 1% have significant training beyond the LTC class. The math is simple. The statistical probability of an LTC holder, having training beyond the LTC class, being present and in a position to intercede is miniscule.
Oscar James
Downtown
