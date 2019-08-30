Re: the Aug. 18 letter "Republicans, why vote for 'em?."
The writer asks why anyone would vote for a Republican, using arrests for corruption as an argument. I will propose that arrests are coming for Hillary Clinton and others but I cannot predict the future, I would suggest that the Marxist utopian bubble occupied by so much of the Democrat base should be considered. Does the writer believe that the earth has only 12 years before the climate incinerates us ? Is the Green New Deal realistic? Does "Medicare for All" as proposed by an alleged "Doctor" in your columns last week, really pencil out as realistic.
Utopia was a fiction, not a political platform,
Michael Kennedy MD
Foothills
