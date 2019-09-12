Europe has higher taxes and covers their populations with healthcare. In this capitalist country, we build huge corporations between the patient, doctor and hospitals. Those huge corporations have shareholders and lobbyists
to do their jobs to make American Great Again.
As long as we have for-profit businesses between the patient and healthcare, those that can afford will live and those who can't will die! What a great country we live in.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
