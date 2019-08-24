Over the years, we have been bombarded with the proclamation that taxes are bad! Anyone been to Europe lately? There, you can see where your taxes go....infrastructure, free healthcare, free education...all better because they tax and spend on their people and their country. You can actually see the tax money spent on the people.
In this country, taxes are bad and anyone proposing raising taxes is vulnerable to losing their wonderful job in Washington, DC. And, lately, without paying for it, the Republican Congress passed a non-tax bill to the tune of $1.5 trillion dollars.
So slowly we become a third world country. Our roads, bridges, water and sewer systems are falling apart and the Feds aren't going to help. So, they have pushed the funding problem down to the states, counties and local governments.
And, we continue to vote down taxes. I guess YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR still holds or is it really about TRUST.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.