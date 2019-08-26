Today I enjoyed my breakfast of fruit and a favorite cereal. The fruit had to be picked by hand in California by immigrants. No one else would dare stoop so low. As a capitalist country, we the people have been seeking cheap labor to make our profits for many, many years while our government looked beyond the law to just let those profits alone. Suddenly after a hundred years of cheap labor, we mark some as law breakers. Now we use ICE to crack down, arresting the parents to send back and are left with their children who are United States citizens. For a century or more, THEY have been doing the jobs that we won't do. From washing dishes to roofing, road work to stock yards, THEY have worked to get ahead while we the people looked the other way.
That fruit on my breakfast cereal doesn't taste as good. Wonder why?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
