I have seen numerous calls for Senator McSally to take a stand on gun control laws. The recent article noted a quote by her via a reporter in Phoenix, “Let’s figure out what we can do that’s meaningful, that’s thoughtful, that’s not political theater in order to stop these crimes.” Where has our Senator been? Does she read the years of polls regarding calls for minimal gun control measures backed by the majority of Americans no matter what political affiliation? Has she seen the bills in the Senate? On the second point, Senator, tell us one controversial issue that in the current landscape of the Presidency that is NOT political theatre? Is this a polite way you are saying you plan to stick to doing nothing?
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.