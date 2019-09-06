Re: the August 23 article "Sinema standing up for American exporters."
Michael Dailey may be very excited about Kyrsten Sinema’s “leadership” on renewing the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) bank’s charter, but people who are concerned about not only catastrophic climate destabilization, but also human-rights violations and serious environmental damage, are outraged. The EXIM used to be a good idea, but has been captured and corrupted by our toxic economic system.
In a rush to beat a possible charter expiration on September 20, EXIM’s board approved on Thursday $5B in funding for an LNG plant in Mozambique that could pump an estimated annual 5.2M tons of greenhouse-gas CO2 into the atmosphere. And this is only the latest of many fossil-fuel projects funded by EXIM.
I agree with the recommendation of Friends of the Earth’s Doug Norlen that, “Either EXIM financing for fossil fuels must be stopped or the agency should not be reauthorized by Congress.”
Susan Willis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.