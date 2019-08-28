Much of this article is well founded and factual. But to our peril, we forget a basic principle: by design, the average IQ is 100 -- too low to successfully complete a college degree. These are precisely the voters who are targeted by demagogues who scream "socialism" as a smoke screen for preserving their own privileged status as corporate profiteers in Big Pharma and the healthcare insurance industry.
To reach the majority of voters, the message must be simpler: you're being HAD by the owners of insurance companies who manipulate your opinions and votes by using meaningless buzzwords.
In the words of the immortal Pogo, "we have met the enemy and he is us."
Richard Lawhern
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.