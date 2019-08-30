Michael Gerson wrote that many evangelicals have now abandoned the Gospel for those who are oppressed, subject to violence, and threat to their futures causing them seeking asylum. The column reports that only 25% of white evangelicals believe the US has a responsibility to help refugees, versus 65% of those religiously unaffiliated.
To my evangelical friends, recall Joseph and Mary fled oppression (as were many others) to save their child. Would you have not fled the violence wrought by Herod? Would you have helped Mary and Joseph?
Looking into our own DNA ancestry, it becomes clear we are all descendants of refugees. In my case, a descendent of Slavery, the Irish famine, the French-English War, Viking Raids, and Heaven's knows what else. Until we understand history, we are doomed to repeat it. And compassion for those oppressed helps us reduce the genetic and social legacy of trauma and violence.
Dennis Embry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.