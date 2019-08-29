Re: the August 27 article "CEOs' statement on profits is a welcome change."

I saw the same announcement that Nichole Koch did, when CEOs of the Business Roundtable said stockholder benefits and monetary return should no longer be a corporation's primary focus. While I welcome the sentiment, I'm going to wait to see what they do that demonstrates this new-found economic Kumbaya. Unlike Ms. Koch, when I read the original article my reaction pictured the wolves fingering the lapels of a new suit of sheep's clothing.

Tom Collier

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

