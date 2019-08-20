We live in a time when words of hate turn into deeds of violence and mass murder. When there are no longer any words that don't ring hollow coming from the mouths of politicians, when shooters can post with impunity hate filled rhetoric bragging about how many will be killed on 8chan, when the weapons used can kill and maim dozens of people in less than one minute, when our children have come to expect no care or support from our community leaders about the reality of their own vulnerabilities, when mental health solutions are ignored, when the only solution seems to be to send the police to try and kill the perpetrator to keep the body counts down, when the advocacy in schools in not for education but for teachers with guns, when political parties require loyalty oaths, when these same parties turn their faces away from the reality of foreign meddling in our elections, and when we carry on our daily lives without giving these a second thought.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
