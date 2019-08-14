Very disappointed in your questioning the validity of Regina Romero being the only Democratic clean elections Mayoral candidate and smearing supporting nonprofit groups. Yes, independent groups have spent money to support her election. But this isn’t dark money, it’s not out-of-state corporations, and it’s certainly not wealthy car dealers. These are pro-environment, pro-labor, and pro-choice organizations serve the community. The independent groups deserve an apology. Regina has a track record of fighting for women, the environment, and working families. If these groups appreciate the work Regina has done, championing progressive values, they are free to support her with independent PAC expenditures. Regina is not soliciting or coordinating this. These groups are operating independently. Regina answers to the voters and only the voters. This doesn’t change who she is, what she fights for, or how she’ll lead as Mayor of Tucson.
Don Womack
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.