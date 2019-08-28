Senators Sanders and Warren could truly run a transformative progressive campaign for the 2020 presidential nomination while avoiding the need to split their voters’ loyalties. By announcing a joint ticket, with the winner of the Democratic primary choosing the other as their vice presidential candidate, they, and the country, would only benefit from a mutual acknowledgement that their respective platforms are complimentary. This would stabilize their campaigns, as there is simply no telling when Trump's impeachment process might begin. The reality is possible through either repercussions of finally getting his long-promised-for tax returns, or an invocation of Amendment 25- as both Republican primary challengers have already called for. This makes the full ticket a critical decision that we, the people, should be able to vote upon going into the primaries, especially seeing as the Electoral College still makes that determination instead of ranked-choice or instant-runoff voting.
Camille Kershner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.