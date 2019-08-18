The notion that prescribed fire is bad because it releases greenhouse gases seems obvious: burning wood releases CO2, and atmospheric CO2 causes warming. Therefore, starting fires on purpose must be bad.
However, the numbers are more nuanced than that. At the global scale, land-use change (essentially forest fires) accounts for about 25% of all CO2 emissions, most of which comes from tropical regions from forest fires set intentionally to clear land for other uses. Globally, only about 3 to 4% of CO2 emitted from fires comes from North America, i.e., the US and Canada. Accordingly, multiplying 25% by 4%, fires of North America account for about 1% of global emissions of CO2. In other words, not much.
There are pros and cons to prescribed burning of forests, but, perhaps surprisingly, emission of CO2 from fires isn’t as important as it might seem at first glance, at least not when considering the global scale.
Paul Sheppard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.