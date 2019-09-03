The writer says a person who looks past Trump's 11,000 lies (glad he is keeping track) may be deplorable. I wonder if a person who states "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, and if you like your medical plan you can keep your medical plan," and if this person knows at the time to be a lie would this person also be a deplorable? I know Democrats are loving and caring individuals, so if they over looked these lies would by the writer's definition be a deplorable?
David Jeffries
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.