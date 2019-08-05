State Senator Allen may be right but for the wrong reasons. First, the US is fast becoming more like many low and middle income countries where income disparity is great and leads to social unrest. This is due to the tax cuts that our current administration gives to corporations and to the top 1% and the lack and decrease in support we provide to low income people living in our country. Second, she is wrong to embrace the diversity that is found our own country and in South America. Third, we must remember that immigration in the US has always led to innovation and prosperity.
Doug Taren
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.