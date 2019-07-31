Re: the June 30 article "Trump, GOP decry socialism while they practice it."
Interesting slant from Rampell article. When comparing Medicare vrs Medicare for all; the former is a paid in right, while the later would include some who have not. Thereby adding more stress to the overall budget to pay vendors, i.e. doctors, nurses, hospitals, etc. It's no secret that our country is trillions in debt as we speak. What is the ultimate answer-who knows. I don't see the debt coming down anytime soon.
Ken Zehm
Oro Valley
