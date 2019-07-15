Re: the July 8 article "Congress aims to curb costs of health care for those who have coverage."
According to the article, on Friday President Trump promised an executive order that he said would enable the U.S. to “pay no more (for drugs) than the lowest amount paid by other nations or companies.”
But the law setting up the Medicare Part D drug benefit forbids Medicare from negotiating Part D drug prices, something House Democrats want to change. The article also states that “Medicare negotiations are a nonstarter for Senate Republicans, and the administration has (also) been opposed.”
So it would seem Trump’s statement is just one more example of his promising to accomplish by executive fiat something he either has no intention of doing or cannot do under current law and to which his own party is opposed.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
