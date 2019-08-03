I am concerned with the growing ranks of independent voters. We have an either/or political system. Throughout our history there have been two major parties. Each puts together a coalition of people with different agendas. The party with the biggest coalition wins. If you want your agenda addressed, you have to be in a political party and argue for your position. Independents have no voice. As moderates have left the parties to become independents the two parties have become more extreme. Moderates no longer have a significant voice in policy discussions. If you want your views voiced, join a party and argue for your beliefs.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.