Re: the July 16 letter "Letter railing against 'socialists' confusing."
Why do so many believe that Social Security is Socialism? If it were socialism "everyone" would be given it to keep them out of poverty in their old age. No, SS is a payroll tax, A TAX! It's your earned money taken by the government. There is no "lock box" where this money goes. Yes they speak of a "Trust Fund" , but that is just an illusion as the monies taken in go out just as fast in the general funds. Everyone does not get monies from this TAX, you must participate in working for 10 years. So even if you're dead broke at 65, but didn't pay in at least 10 years you get Nothing! On top of that you are forced to participate in Medicare, for part A, which covers being in a care facility, beyond 101 days you pay all costs. That is not socialism, where the government would control and pay all. You are forced to participate by way of a tax.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
