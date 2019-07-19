I have read many in the opinions refer to the military as a form of or example of socialism. Nothing could be further from the truth. To enlist in the military one must sign a contract with the government under USC Title 10. Provisions specified in that contract covers what the government is obligated to provide you under the terms of service and what you are responsible for. Title 10 also warns in plain language that you may be asked to sacrifice you life. If all this were socialism then "all" would be required to "sign" these terms, but of course that is not and has never been the case. Military retirement pay is not socialism, it is the completion of a legal contract between the servicemen and the government. 24 Years in The United States Air Force. Combat veteran. Disabled, receiving promised contracted compensations. And I would do it all again!
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.