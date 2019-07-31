Re: the July 29 article "Trump has revived American dream for Latinos, other immigrants."
Monica Yelin wrote went off on a tangent in her op-ed regarding the improvement of life that Latinos and other immigrants have experienced as a result of the election of President Donald J. Trump. Ms.Yelin goes on to describe the economic benefits the Latino people are facing in the Trump era. But, I must ask, if is she okay with the rise of xenophobia in America? Is she okay with the President's supporters chanting "send her back" against a sitting congresswoman who was indeed an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen? Life may be fine for Ms.Yelin in her ivory tower with a huge Trump sign in front, but on the ground, most Latino people are growing impatient for this president to get out of office because of the influence he has had over racism and xenophobia in this country. It's not all about the amount of money he's put in our pockets, it's about what he's done to our hearts and minds.
Patrick Robles
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.