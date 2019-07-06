Re: the July 5 article "McSally, Kelly on opposite sides of Nike decision."
Governor Ducey's conflict with Colin Kaepernick/Nike resurfaced as he sought to punish Nike by withdrawing tax incentives that would have led to 500 jobs for Arizonans. I think Ducey made an error by allowing his personal feelings to interfere with his normally good judgement that snuffed out an opportunity based on a controversy relating to the design on a tennis shoe. I have no issue with Ducey disagreeing with Kaepernick, but he must act with restraint and not in a way that "chills" the freedom of speech and harms the citizens of Arizona. What Kaepernick said was within his First Amendment Rights and Governor Ducey knows this. Nike has the right to make their own business decisions and putting the American flag on a tennis shoe is in violation of our National Flag Code. I would like to see Ducey reach out to Nike, maybe they can put the state of Arizona outline on the shoe as a compromise, and put 500 of our fellow citizens to work!
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.