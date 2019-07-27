When I heard the chants at the Trump rally, “Send Them Back” it harkened back to a time in my own life when as an 8-year-old son of an American Serviceman in Germany, I had to wait by the side of the road to catch the bus to school on base. Every day I heard, “Yankee go home,” “Big Nose Jew” and “Send him back.” I was rocked, punched and spit on by German school kids on their way to school and I had to learn how to fight. Those words hurt and are not fond memories. Can you imagine a white person in our nation being subject to “send them back?” Not now, not ever. Maybe I don’t agree with anything from the “squad,” however we have to be able to dialogue about our differences in a civil and considerate way. The squad and their families and all minority families don’t deserve the hate that is being spewed. Senator Sinema, say something! It is wrong.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.