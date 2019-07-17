Re: the July 15 article "Trump under fire for racially charged tweets against Democratic congresswomen of color."
Tis Donald J. Trump who might think about leaving and living in another country. After all, he, from an early age, has despised the United States of America and its commitment to equality and justice for all. Donald and his father, Fred, thought nothing wrong with telling black women that their apartments were full and then renting them to a white person, And Donald railed against five innocent people of color in full page ads.
Trump is a bigot. he chose to dig in rather than grow and evolve. More recently, President Trump told asylum seekers and migrants from Central America that we were full. Not long before that, Trump bemoaned the lack of migrants from Norway.
'Tis Trump, the truth be told, who hates the United States. He is the one who might find another country's values, or lack of them, more to his liking.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
