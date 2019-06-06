Another mass shooting and the solution is still thoughts and prayers. With the crisis on the border the President is proposing increasing tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico until they take actions suitable to him to mitigate cross boarder migration. Then why not apply the same principle to curb firearm deaths? Starting July 4th, all sellers of any firearms should be taxed (tariff) of five percent on each weapon sold and that tax (tariff) increases five percent per month until there is a suitable solution to our firearm crisis reached by all sellers of such weapons.
William Hewes
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.