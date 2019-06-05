Re: the June 5 article "US Chamber: Trump tariffs on Mexico would hurt Ariz."
If I have to pay a little more for some products imported from Mexico - after I cannot find substitutes either domestically or from some other country (not bad-actor China), I will do so, hoping that Mexico will "wise up" and crack down on its citizens and others who are crossing illegally into the United States.
I've studied in Mexico, and worked there many times since, and spent last Christmas in Veracruz - but there's no excuse for Mexico's dumping its and Central American non-achievers into the USA.
The last thing that the USA needs is more illegal immigrants. I'll pay the tariffs if I have to.
James Stewart
Foothills
