Re: the June 9 letter "Civics education badly needed."
We throw billions of dollars at solving symptoms and not attacking the problems!
Would the drug cartels be in business without a drug and addiction problem in our country?
Would we need a wall if we had comprehensive immigration legislation?
Would we continue to kill with guns, if guns were treated as a licensed and controlled substance/product?
Would our infrastructure improve is we funded/taxed those using it?
Would our country change if politicians had one 7 year term limit?
Is Capitalism more important than (people) social democracy?
If compromise is the key to our constitution, can we survive without it?
Can public education survive versus capitalism's pay to play?
Just saying.......
Roger Engels
North side
