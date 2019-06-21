What kind of society/culture legislates what women can do with their bodies?
Pays professional athlete's a million dollars a month, and its starting teachers $37K?
Destroys Public Education for Pay to Learn?
Allows the pill industry to dominate our TV screens?
Pays Corporate executives $50 million dollar bonus's and their workers the minimum wage?
Destroys our system of justice in order to control, threaten and intimidate?
Fills its system of foster care to overflowing but cuts taxes for the owners of our governance?
Over looks youth sleeping on park benches and going to school to get an education with little help for the public?
Who Are WE?
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.