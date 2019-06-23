Re: the June 20 letter "Let's not repeat horrifying mistakes."
Where does it begin and where does it end?
When the first Americans that cold first winter, fed the first Italians, then years later were killed by them;
Or, during the Underground Railroad, seeking a haven from Slavery in the South;
Or, during the Trail of Tears, where Indians were "resettled" during another 1,000 mile walk;
Or, the Japanese Americans sent to concentration camps during WWII;
Or, the thousand mile walk through Mexico by families seeking an escape from their home-hell!
Unless we can find a way to make money from reparations, expect talk....and talk....and talk, but where and how do we start paying for our past sins? We Don't!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.