I am VERY staunch and very Conservative Republican , but do not believe that Pres. Trump did not know of this situation . He had and still has a grudge against John McCain for the vote in the Senate that went against Trump in a VERY important issue. Someone should interview the Commanding Officer of the USS McCain to get the truth, and if the Commanding Officer lies about the issue, then he should be "court martialed" for lying. The Commanding Officer of ANY ship knows where he got the order for what to do on any issue.

Hector Montano

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

