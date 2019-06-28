Re: the June 8 letter "UK citizens should show their thanks."
Yes, our president did make a historic trip to Europe. The writer seems to equate Trump’s reception by many of the British public as a denial of the alliance our countries have had for two centuries. I fail to see the logic. Trump’s own words and actions towards the British are what drew people into the streets to show their displeasure at his visit. In my mind this doesn’t lessen the gratitude these folks have (or show) to the troops who helped liberate Europe 75 years ago.
Rich Bolton
Marana
