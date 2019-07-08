Re: the June 30 article "I left, came back, learned NRA still owns Congress."
Kudos to Rep. Kirkpatrick for having the courage to allow her stand on gun control to evolve and to call out the NRA. If citizens were still armed only with the kind of guns referenced in the bill of rights in 1786 the issue would different, but both guns and society have changed. Now our "clear and present danger" is most often the unauthorized use of a gun in civilian society, and the gun in question is often a weapon of far more destructive capacity that an eighteenth century blunderbuss.
mary myers
Midtown
