I write to be on record that there really is a national emergency that has arisen over the years because the federal government has been unable to enforce our nation's immigration laws, with the result being that there are between 11 and 22 million immigrants living illegally in the United States - estimates vary - thus putting in real doubt the assertion that the country is under the rule of law.
While many illegal immigrants are productive members of American society, some are not, to include a number of murderers.
What we thus have here is a failure of the American system of government, which will not be remedied until the federal Congress summons the will to enforce the laws that we have , which seems unlikely as long as one major political party calls for sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.