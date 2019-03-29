The Mueller investigation really IS a bargain. As of September 2018, it had cost slightly more than $25 million. However,
Mueller collected between $42 to $46 million just from Paul Manafort, so it has easily paid for itself, even if fines to other individuals are not included.
As of February 5, Trump had been in office 796 days. During that time period, he had spent 232 days at Trump properties, including 175 at his golf properties. In February 2019, a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said that federal agencies incurred costs of about $13.6 million for the president's four trips to Mar-a-Lago from February 3 through March 5, 2017.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.